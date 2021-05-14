B. Riley Boosts XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $90.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get XPEL alerts:

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.91 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.