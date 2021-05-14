B. Riley Raises Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $38.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

