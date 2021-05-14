Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

BNR opened at €74.46 ($87.60) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.93.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

