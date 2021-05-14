Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.96 ($85.83).

BNR opened at €74.46 ($87.60) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.93.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

