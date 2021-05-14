Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €17.80 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €17.80 ($20.94) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €18.54 ($21.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.36. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €19.97 ($23.49). The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

