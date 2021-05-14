Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

ETR G1A opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.66 and a 200-day moving average of €31.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

