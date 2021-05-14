Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.97.

BKR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,433,362. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

