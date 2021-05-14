Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Down to $31.95

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $30.72. Bancolombia shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 336 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

