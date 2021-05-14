Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $13.50. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 87,542 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $236.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, a chartered commercial bank that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

