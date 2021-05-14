Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BKRIY has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday.

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

