Barclays Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €49.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €62.18 ($73.15) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.47. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

