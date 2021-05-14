Barclays Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $53.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

