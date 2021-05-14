Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 83,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,622. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.