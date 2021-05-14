Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.58. 83,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

