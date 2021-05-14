Barrington Research Boosts Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $42.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point increased their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE KOP opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $3,041,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.