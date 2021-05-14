Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.63. 27,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,708. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
