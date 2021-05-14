Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

