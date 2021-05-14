Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.27 ($108.55).

ETR BMW opened at €81.85 ($96.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

