Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.27 ($108.55).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €81.85 ($96.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a one year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

