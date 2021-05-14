Baylin Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Cormark also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BYL opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$2.14.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

