Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys 19,264 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.1% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.