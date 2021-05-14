Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 171.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.78.

