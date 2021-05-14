Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BEZ. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

LON:BEZ traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 312.70 ($4.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,595. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04).

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

