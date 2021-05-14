BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Cut to $357.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC increased their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $316.56.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $308.78 on Monday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.51. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

