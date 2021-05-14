Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

NYSE:PINS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,844,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,266,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.