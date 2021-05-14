Benz (BENZ) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Benz has a total market cap of $1,575.44 and $2,759.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00085961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00611700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00239751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005030 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.44 or 0.01081365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $612.03 or 0.01195840 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Benz

