Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

