Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.70 ($44.35).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDT opened at €48.75 ($57.35) on Friday. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12 month high of €55.40 ($65.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The company has a market cap of $494.48 million and a PE ratio of -118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of €47.00 and a 200 day moving average of €43.11.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.