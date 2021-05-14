Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $546.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.50 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

