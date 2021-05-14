Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 843 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,314,000 after buying an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,768,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,271,000 after buying an additional 416,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $100.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.