Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $53,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Exelon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Exelon by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

