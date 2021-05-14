Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $287.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

