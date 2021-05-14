Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
