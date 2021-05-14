Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

