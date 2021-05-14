Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

