Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

