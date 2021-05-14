Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $101.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

