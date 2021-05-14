BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.