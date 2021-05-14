BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.