Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bilibili stock traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 406,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

