BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.