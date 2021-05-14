Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 57,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

