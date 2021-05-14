Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 348.25% and a negative net margin of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Biofrontera has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. This is a positive change from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biofrontera stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.