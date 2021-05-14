BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Announces Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.74. 620,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,024. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

