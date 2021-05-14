BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

BLFS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. 363,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,509. The company has a market cap of $995.72 million, a P/E ratio of -41.62, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

