BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLFS. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.53 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $995.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,921.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,907,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

