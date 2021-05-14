Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,401,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,317,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

