BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $240.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $180.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.40 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $334,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 725.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 78,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth $285,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

