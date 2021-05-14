Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:BVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,881. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.