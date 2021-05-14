Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.54 million.
Shares of NYSE:BVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
