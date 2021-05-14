Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.54 million.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81.

BVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.