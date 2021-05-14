Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$4.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.70.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$3.32. 460,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.27 million and a PE ratio of -14.33. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

