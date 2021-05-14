Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.24 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDT shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

